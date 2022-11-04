Evan Rachel Wood Played Madonna as "Unhinged" in Weird Al Biopic

Evan Rachel Wood has successfully channeled her inner material girl.
The Westworld actress revealed the process she went through in order to nail her role as Madonna for the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
"I watched tons of interviews, and I was constantly playing them on set just so I have the cadence of her voice and the tone in my head," she shared in an exclusive interview with E! News alongside co-star, Daniel Radcliffe. "I just sort of let her loose on set and took the foundation that I had and turned it up and made it the most unhinged, sort of stage mom Madonna that one has ever seen."
Evan admitted that it was "weird" seeing Daniel, who plays Madonna's ex-boyfriend Weird Al Yankovic in the satirical film, outside of his character for their press runs. The Harry Potter alum expressed a similar sentiment, saying that he was "confused" seeing the actress' real hair after filming.
So how did the co-stars nail their on-screen chemistry? With the help of their childhood acting careers.
"I feel like there was a lot of understanding because we both started acting when we were really young," Daniel told E! News. "That does help a lot. I feel like chemistry is always more just about two people just being curious and open with each other and willing to go to places together. And that was all there."
Evan added, "We were both fully committed and had a good sense of humor."
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premieres Nov. 4 on The Roku Channel and also stars Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Weird Al's parents, Mary and Nick Yankovic, and Rainn Wilson as broadcaster Dr. Demento.