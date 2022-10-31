Why Kylie Jenner Says She Showed Her Personality "Too Much" on Social Media

Watch : Kylie Jenner Debuts Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Costume

If you're looking to keep up with Kylie Jenner's full personality, Instagram may not be the best place.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her approach to social media has changed over time. Most notably, how much of herself she reveals to the world.

"I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me," Kylie said during the Oct. 31 episode of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series Who's in my Bathroom?!. "So, I decided to push back a little bit."

The 25-year-old, who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and an 8-month-old son formerly named Wolf with Travis Scott, also noted that becoming a mom led her to have a different relationship with social platforms.

"I think my priorities are just in a different place," Kylie said. "I really have real life s--t to do now. I think before when I was on social media, I would dedicate my whole life to that. I would wake up. I would Snapchat my breakfast. I just can't do that anymore."