Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Aquarius

November is all about feeling whatever it is you're feeling—and then giving yourself permission to relax. Celebrity tarot card reader Angie Banicki is here to guide you.

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.

A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.

Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.

So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.

Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.

Read on for your November taroscope...

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Influence: Page of Pentacles

Music: "I'm On a Boat" by The Lonely Island, "Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)" by The National, "River" by Leon Bridges

Every intentional act is a magical act. That is your mantra this month, Aquarius (courtesy of Aleister Crowley, btw). Own the power and watch it reflect back to you. Part of you may be realizing that you don't want to be the victim of your circumstances/habits/bosses, etc., anymore. You are realizing you can change things with easy intention. So what is your intention? What matters to you? Where does your heart lie? Because if your heart's not in it...well, it won't work. Follow what your heart is telling you it wants! Go float in a bath and listen to your heart.

Final Thought: "It's not enough to have lived. We should be determined to live for something. May I suggest that it be creating joy for others, sharing what we have for the betterment of personkind, bringing hope to the lost and love to the lonely."  —Leo Buscaglia

