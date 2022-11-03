Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Sagittarius

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)
Influence: Ace of Wands
Music: "Dani" by Zimmer
Consider this scope an invitation to begin a new journey, Sag. I know you know why this is coming up, so accept the invite. You are the architect of what you want to build now in your life. If you are a writer, this might be a time to begin your next masterpiece. If you are not, still try writing to clarify what it is you want.
We are in a quantum leap and you are changing. It's just happening, so it's time you allow it all to start coming through. Write it, down, talk about it. Events will occur to help push you toward these dreams—and you'll just know. It's time.
Final Thought: "Learn to...be what you are, and learn to resign with a good grace all that you are not." —Henri Frederic Amiel