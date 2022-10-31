Taylor Swift Reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s Take on “Karma” Amid Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Watch : Frankie Jonas Trolls Joe Jonas & His Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween

Emily Ratajkowski and karma vibe like that.

EmRata posted her own music video to Taylor Swift's "Karma" on TikTok on Oct. 31. In the video, the model and a friend are walking their dogs, lip-syncing to the chorus: "Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend /Karma's a relaxing thought /Aren't you envious that for you it's not?"

Emily is wearing a black turtleneck and bright red lipstick as she twirls around to the song.

Taylor popped into the comments to say: "Standing ovation for this," adding five clapping hand emojis. Emily responded, "This album is f--king perfect."

Clearly, the My Body author—who was recently spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—is really feeling Taylor's new Midnights album

Though Taylor hasn't confirmed the inspiration behind the track, some fans are convinced "Karma" is about Kanye West.