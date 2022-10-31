Ellen Star Rosie McClelland Shares First Photo With Sophia Grace’s Baby Bump

Watch : Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy

Rosie McClelland is ready to be an aunt!

Just a week after Sophia Grace announced her pregnancy, her cousin posted an array of photos showing off the singer's baby bump.

"Omg this is so special, I'm gonna be an auntie….," Rosie, 16, captioned the Oct. 30 Instagram post, which features snaps of the cousins smiling on the couch and one where Rosie is touching the expecting mom's stomach with a shocked expression on her face. "So excited! What do you all think it will be? Sophia will reveal all next week so don't forget to subscribe to her YouTube!"

Sophia, 19, commented with a slew of heart emojis under the post, while followers cast their bets on the baby's sex, with one writing, "I predict the baby will be a boy," and another commenting, "Im thinking girl! Can see Sophia with a daughter."