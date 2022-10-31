2022 People's Choice Awards

Ellen Star Rosie McClelland Shares First Photo With Sophia Grace’s Baby Bump

Rosie McClelland showed off cousin Sophia Grace’s baby bump in an adorable Instagram, a week after after Sophia revealed her pregnancy Oct. 22. See the family pic here.

Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy

Rosie McClelland is ready to be an aunt!

Just a week after Sophia Grace announced her pregnancy, her cousin posted an array of photos showing off the singer's baby bump.

"Omg this is so special, I'm gonna be an auntie….," Rosie, 16, captioned the Oct. 30 Instagram post, which features snaps of the cousins smiling on the couch and one where Rosie is touching the expecting mom's stomach with a shocked expression on her face. "So excited! What do you all think it will be? Sophia will reveal all next week so don't forget to subscribe to her YouTube!"

Sophia, 19, commented with a slew of heart emojis under the post, while followers cast their bets on the baby's sex, with one writing, "I predict the baby will be a boy," and another commenting, "Im thinking girl! Can see Sophia with a daughter."

 

The cousins first rose to fame in 2011 after performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and have remained thick as thieves in the following years.

In fact, Sophia exclusively told E! News that when she showed her younger cousin a picture of the sonogram, Rosie started crying happy tears.

"Honestly, it was literally one of the most happiest moments ever," she recalled Oct. 29. "She was just so happy because we've been so close our whole life and we literally have done everything together. I'm going into a new chapter and obviously she's going to be the best cousin ever. I'm so excited for her to meet the baby."

Instagram

And Rosie shared her own reaction to the news on the 'gram, posting a pic of the two from right after Sophia told her the news.

"This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying)," she wrote under a snap of the two hugging Oct. 23. "Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy!"

 She added, "To say I'm excited is a understatement, I can't wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much."

Sophia echoed the love, commenting, "Love you sm, you have always been the best cousin to me."

