The Hilarious Reason Jenna Bush Hager Is Apologizing For Her Céline Dion Halloween Costume

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager on Hoda Kotb's Inspiring Breast Cancer Journey

Jenna Bush Hager's heart can't go on without issuing an apology to a particular music superstar.

The Today host channeled her inner Céline Dion for the show's Las Vegas-themed Halloween episode on Oct. 31, even going as far as singing "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." But it's because of those live vocals that she's saying sorry to the Grammy-winning powerhouse.

"I do just want to just go ahead and make a public apology because nobody can sing Céline like Céline and I tried, but there is no way," Jenna exclusively told E! News after the episode. "I adore her and I hope she can feel that."

Céline's vocal prowess aside, the 40-year-old managed to give her performance her all. "I didn't warm up, though," Jenna joked, "which I should've, or maybe learned how to sing."

Regardless, transforming into the singer "was a dream" for Jenna. "I do really love her music," she added. "I've been practicing her music forever, so it was just incredible."