The Hilarious Reason Jenna Bush Hager Is Apologizing For Her Céline Dion Halloween Costume

Jenna Bush Hager made a public apology to Céline Dion after transforming into the superstar for Today's Las Vegas-themed Halloween group costume.

Jenna Bush Hager's heart can't go on without issuing an apology to a particular music superstar.

The Today host channeled her inner Céline Dion for the show's Las Vegas-themed Halloween episode on Oct. 31, even going as far as singing "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." But it's because of those live vocals that she's saying sorry to the Grammy-winning powerhouse.

"I do just want to just go ahead and make a public apology because nobody can sing Céline like Céline and I tried, but there is no way," Jenna exclusively told E! News after the episode. "I adore her and I hope she can feel that."

Céline's vocal prowess aside, the 40-year-old managed to give her performance her all. "I didn't warm up, though," Jenna joked, "which I should've, or maybe learned how to sing."

Regardless, transforming into the singer "was a dream" for Jenna. "I do really love her music," she added. "I've been practicing her music forever, so it was just incredible."

Her fellow Today hosts also drew inspiration from some of Vegas' biggest stars over the years. Willie Geist pulled out his best Elvis Presley impression, Carson Daly performed a magic trick as the illusionist David Copperfield and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb tested their acrobatic skills as Cirque du Soleil performers.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"I'm glad we did it and I hope people laughed and felt lighter for a little bit," she told E!. "We know that things can be heavy, so to bring a little levity and Céline fabulousness at 8 a.m. makes us feel good."

And she couldn't be more excited to share her Céline-inspired look with her husband, Henry Chase Hager, and kids Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

"I need to make sure that they see the full look," she said. "We usually tape it and watch it later but I do feel a little bit like a diva when we do that but they like to see it."

Today airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on NBC.

-Reporting by Charles O' Keefe

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

"Tamron Hall" Show
Tamron Hall

The Tamron Hall show goes under the sea for a special Halloween show. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Natalie Morales

Talk-show host by day and Megan Fox by night!

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

The Jennifer Hudson Show host goes as Sister Mary Clarence while guest Terry Crews channels Mr. T. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk

Amanda Kloots is Catwoman, Natalie Morales is Jenna Ortega, Jerry O'Connell is Thor, Akbar Gbajabiamila is Black Adam and Sheryl Underwood is Serena Williams. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Jerry O'Connell

Don't mess with Thor on The Talk

SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury
Sherri Shephard

Sherri's Halloween Gala was inspired by the series Bridgerton with a twist—Sherri and guests Luann de Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey were all vampires.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager

Celine Dion has arrived at Studio 1A on Today

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk

Amanda Kloots is Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, Natalie Morales is Megan Fox, Jerry O'Connell is Machine Gun Kelly, Akbar Gbajabiamila is Samuel L. Jackson and Sheryl Underwood is Megan Thee Stallion.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hoda Kotb

The Today host soared with her epic costume.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
The Today Show Crew

The entire Today show team was all smiles as they celebrated by wearing attire as part of their Las Vegas theme.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

The talk-show host takes us to church during her first Halloween show dressed as Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Craig Melvin

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Craig Melvin proved he was the best in the ring this year when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Willie Geist

We have some "Burning Love" for Elvis Presley on Today

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie

The TV hosts were seen completing both a trick and a treat as Cirque du Soleil performers.

abc
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

The duo dressed up as House of the Dragon's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen for the 2022 Live With Kelly and Ryan Halloween special.

