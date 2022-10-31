2022 People's Choice Awards

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Joker Transformation for Halloween Is Frighteningly Good

For Halloween 2022, Sean “Diddy” Combs dressed up as Batman’s nemesis the Joker. To see his transformation and more stars’ costumes, keep scrolling.

Watch: Diddy Is Unrecognizable as the Joker for Halloween

Why so serious? 

If there's one star who took their Halloween costume very seriously this year, it's Sean "Diddy" Combs, who turned into the Joker and was almost unrecognizable.

"Hello my friends, I'm the Joker," he wrote on Instagram Oct. 30 while debuting his look. "I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha." 

While several A-listers have portrayed Batman's nemesis in film and TV over the years, Diddy seemed to channel Heath Ledger's version of the Joker from The Dark Knight, a role that earned the late actor a posthumous Oscar. From the green hair and the makeup to the purple suit and the laugh, Diddy totally captured the Gotham villain.

So much so, in fact, that many people couldn't believe the transformation when they ran into Diddy, with Tyler, The Creator calling his costume "top tier" and Kim Kardashian noting the music mogul "never broke character" when she saw him at a Halloween party.

photos
Stars Who've Played the Joker

Want to see more stars' costumes?

No tricks! Just keep scrolling for more unforgettable outfits.

Instagram
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

"We have our differences but we make it work," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram

Instagram
James Charles

"This is what dreams are made of," the YouTube star wrote on Instagram when channeling Lizzie McGuire. 

BACKGRID
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Holy smokes, Batman! Diddy dressed up as the Joker.

Instagram
Blake Gray

"The first rule of fight club is..," Blake wrote online, "you do not talk about fight club." 

Instagram
Cassie & Alex Fine

The singer and her husband Alex Fine drew inspiration from another couple, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Instagram
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashians stars looked frighteningly good as Chucky and his Bride for the spooky day.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Can you guess who I am for Halloween this year?" the actress wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest

The On-Air With Ryan Seacrest radio host makes one perfect Harry Styles. 

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay

"Happy Halloween," the Law & Order: SVU star wrote. "#IPaintFlowersSoTheyWillNotDie #FridaKahlo #FemaleArtist #Realism #CelebrateTheArts #InnerStrength #OutfitOne." 

"Tamron Hall" Show
Tamron Hall

The talk show host took us under the sea for Halloween when she dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

La la la la la la! Jennifer Hudson stepped into the shoes of the iconic Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act (played by none other than Whoopi Goldberg).

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Today Show Cast

The Today show cast went all out when it came to celebrating Halloween with a Las Vegas theme.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hoda Kotb

As a treat, Hoda showed off had quite a few tricks up her sleeve as a Cirque du Soleil performer.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sheinelle Jones

The journalist shined as a Las Vegas showgirl for the spooky occasion.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

The Today show hosts soared to new heights as Cirque du Soleil performers.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Willie Geist

The audience was all shook up when Willie hit the stage as Elvis Presley.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Craig Melvin

The broadcaster channeled his inner champ when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager

The Today host show proved she could bring out her in powerhouse as the legendary Celine Dion. And that's the way it is.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Peter Alexander & Kristen Welker

Peter and Kristen said "yes" to channeling newlywed couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Alffeck for Halloween.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Carson Daly

The TV host dressed up as legendary magician David Copperfield.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Dylan Dreyer

The meteorologist surely brought the magic when she dressed up as Adelaide Herrmann.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Al Roker

The weatherman impressed viewers when he hit the stage as Sammy Davis Jr.

Instagram
Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder

The 7-year-old paid homage to her dad's 1995 movie Clueless and channeled Stacey Dash's character Dionne Davenport for her Halloween costume.

Loamis Media
Lil Nas X

The Grammy winner attends Shaun Ross' Alien Superstar Halloween party at Sunset at EDITION. 

Instagram
Scheana Shay

"Monsters Inc. & Boo," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote on Instagram

Joshua Okari
Tyga

The hip-hop artist is ready to party at Unruly's 3rd Annual Halloween Party with Moonpay and Limitless. 

BACKGRID
Kelly Rowland

The singer appears as Catwoman.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram as her son wore a costume from Pottery Barn Kids. 

BACKGRID
Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart & Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actresses appear as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star celebrates the spooky holiday with True Thompson, who was spotted wearing Hanna Andersson's spooky smiles PJ set. 

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022
