The Cringiest Love Is Blind Moments Ever

Watch: Love Is Blind: Raven Ross Addresses Viral Pod Workout
Love Is Blind proves love is awkward.
After three seasons, the Netflix series, which sees if singles can fall in love without seeing one another, has certainly had its share of cringey scenes—most recently, in season three, which premiered on Oct. 19. So far, we've seen Raven Ross complete a pod workout, Bartise Bowden confess his attraction to another woman and Andrew Liu fake tears during a confessional—and who's to say what will happen at the couples' weddings.
To celebrate the third season of Love Is Blind, we're reflecting on the cringiest Love Is Blind moments of all time. Scroll on to see all of them.