E!’s Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Is Here to Give You an Effortless Holiday Beauty Routine

We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi's brand, Jones Road Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season is here, which means it's time to get festive, shop for gifts, and make some plans with your favorite people. If you're shopping for a beauty buff or if you just want to step up your holiday glam, E! Holiday Beauty Guest Editor Bobbi Brown has you covered. She will share her guidance throughout the season along with some product picks from her brand Jones Road.

Bobbi's beauty philosophy is all about doing what works for your lifestyle with easy-to-use products that use can apply at any skill level. If you only have five minutes to get ready, you can maximize that time with insights from Bobbi.

In the coming weeks, Bobbi will answer frequently asked beauty questions and reveal some helpful makeup application tips. And, of course, she will drop some new Jones Road Beauty products and value sets to celebrate the holidays.

If you're looking for some timeless beauty tips that are still festive, let Bobbi be your guide this season, starting with her editor's letter below.