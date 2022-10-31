2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

North West and Friends Look So Fly in TLC's "No Scrubs"-Inspired Costumes

North West and her friends transformed into the iconic girl group TLC for their 2022 Halloween group costume, recreating a look from the "No Scrubs" music video. See the spot-on-looks below.

By Paige Strout Oct 31, 2022 8:15 PMTags
MusicCelebrity FamiliesKim KardashianKardashiansHalloweenCelebritiesNorth WestEntertainment
Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween

North West assembled her very own girl group for Halloween 2022.

The 9-year-old and her friends transformed into the iconic band TLC with North giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their "No Scrubs" music video-inspired looks.

Kim Kardashian's oldest shared two TikToks showing the three of them getting ready and lip-syncing along to the Grammy-winning hit song. And she looked just like a mini Chilli in her futuristic outfit, nailing every detail down the makeup and red circular belt.

Her friends' costumes were just as spot-on, as they sported T-Boz's red haircut and Left Eye's memorable bun hairstyle.

But North wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to pull out all the stops for her Halloween getup. Kim painted herself blue to become the X-Men villain Mystique, while Kendall Jenner channeled her inner cowgirl as Jessie from Toy Story.

Then there were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who spooked in their Chucky and Tiffany couples costume

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

Plus, Kylie Jenner celebrated the holiday with several looks, including the Bride of Frankenstein, an astronaut, an alien and Halloween icon Elvira.

Scroll below to see pics of North's TLC Halloween transformation.

TikTok
Getting Ready

North West and her friends got glammed up for their TLC Halloween group costume.

TikTok
Transformation

The trio look identical to the famous girl group in their spot-on costumes.

TikTok
"No Scrubs"

The young girls recreated one of the looks from TLC's music video for the song "No Scrubs."

TikTok
Sing-Along

North certainly inherited her parent's talented genes, as the 9-year-old lip-syn along to the hit song in an Oct. 31 TikTok.

TikTok
Pop Star Potential

North and her friends make quite the perfect mini pop stars in their TLC looks.

Trending Stories

1

K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

2

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Went to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Dinner in Costume

3

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

2

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Went to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Dinner in Costume

3

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

4
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Reveals His and Megan Fox's Co-Parenting Status

5

Khloe Kardashian's Baby Boy Makes His Social Media Debut in Cutest Way