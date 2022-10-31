North West and Friends Look So Fly in TLC's "No Scrubs"-Inspired Costumes

Watch : North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween

North West assembled her very own girl group for Halloween 2022.

The 9-year-old and her friends transformed into the iconic band TLC with North giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their "No Scrubs" music video-inspired looks.

Kim Kardashian's oldest shared two TikToks showing the three of them getting ready and lip-syncing along to the Grammy-winning hit song. And she looked just like a mini Chilli in her futuristic outfit, nailing every detail down the makeup and red circular belt.

Her friends' costumes were just as spot-on, as they sported T-Boz's red haircut and Left Eye's memorable bun hairstyle.

But North wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to pull out all the stops for her Halloween getup. Kim painted herself blue to become the X-Men villain Mystique, while Kendall Jenner channeled her inner cowgirl as Jessie from Toy Story.

Then there were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who spooked in their Chucky and Tiffany couples costume.