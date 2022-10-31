Shop the 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Under $10 That Everyone Will Love— and Actually Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Stocking stuffers are arguably the most fun to shop for and receive during the holiday season, especially when they're thoughtful and actually useful.
Whether you're shopping for the beauty, food or hair care enthusiast and beyond, this guide has something that everyone would love to receive this holiday season. The best part? Everything on this list is currently retailing for $10 or less. We're talking nourishing hair masks, AirPods cases, limited edition makeup sets and more thoughtful and versatile gift ideas that will win you some serious brownie points.
Keep scrolling for the best stocking stuffers under $10 that are cute, functional and totally gift-worthy.
Maybelline New York Holiday Limited Edition Eye Makeup Gift Set
This limited edition Maybelline lash set comes with two mascaras and a liquid eyeliner, which makes it a perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty-obsessed. One Amazon reviewer writes, "No flaking or messy clumping! I have bought some very expensive mascara products, but this one beats them all hands down!"
Silicone Straws Reusable Pack of 6
This pack of food grade silicone straws is a great stocking stuffer idea that is actually useful. They have a snap closure that makes them easier to clean than other reusable straws, so you really can't go wrong with gifting these!
Raw Sugar Healing Power Hair Masque Avocado Oil + Banana + Coconut Milk + Agave - 12oz
This hair mask is possibly the best out there. The Raw Sugar Healing Power Hair Masque adds strength and shine to your hair like no other, and it's especially perfect for anyone with wavy or curly hair. You can even gift the smaller size of the mask for just $3. You'll score some serious gifting brownie points with this one.
Multi-Use Face Powders
For the makeup-obsessed person who is always on the go, this Sephora Collection multi-use face powder kit is a great stocking stuffer for just $9. It can be used as blush, a highlight, eyeshadow and on lips. Plus, it comes in festive packaging!
Harry's Men's Face Wash
This men's face wash from Harry's is only $7 and has five stars. It's a cleanser and face scrub that exfoliates and purifies the skin. One reviewer calls the face wash, "Probably the best men's face soap out there right now."
Scunci Interlock Headwraps
These headbands are a fun stocking stuffer for anyone who likes to play around with their hairstyles. It comes in a pack of five with multiple different colors, and can add a playful touch to any look.
Sof Sole Sneaker Balls Shoe, Gym Bag, and Locker Deodorizer, 1 Pair
This is a gift that anyone could use, especially for those sneakers that you've had for a while. These deodorizers can be used in shoes, gym bags, lockers and more, for just $6 to get rid of any unwanted scents.
Wine Aerator Pourer
This wine aerator pourer is a great stocking stuffer for the wine connoisseur in your life. It has a sleek design that aerates wine to perfection. Plus, you don't have to disassemble it to rinse and clean this wine pourer.
Detangling Brush
This detangling hairbrush has almost 11,000 five-star reviews and claims to work on all hair types. One reviewer writes, "I chose this specifically because I thought it was pretty but actually it's brilliant at detangling - my hair is no longer a knotty mess but is smooth & silky in just a couple weeks of using it. The brush doesn't tug or pull like a normal brush & therefore it doesn't hurt if there are knots."
Mini Frosted Cranberry Shea Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub
This holiday scented exfoliating body scrub is perfect for the gift giving season and is totally useful. One reviewer writes, "It smells so good and delicious! This removed so much dead skin and left my skin with a glossy, clear and smooth! This is a must have."
Sephora Favorites Hello!— Beauty Game Changers
For the beauty fanatic in your life, snag this Sephora Favorites beauty game changers kit for $10. Typically valuing for $39, the set comes with six sample size items of Sephora's bestselling skincare, fragrance, makeup and hair care products. It comes with brands like Replica, Glow Recipe and more, so you know it's going to be good.
Blossom Lip Gloss
This top rated lip gloss from Urban Outfitters is only $6 and smells super aromatic while adding unbelievable shine to your lips. It also comes in three different scents and colors.
Brush Cleaning Mat
This silicone brush cleaning mat is a useful tool to have for anyone who wears makeup. It has over 14,000 five-star ratings, so you know it gets the brush cleaning job done.
Gua Sha & Face Roller Jade Roller for Face
This Gua Sha and face roller set is the perfect stocking stuffer for the wellness and beauty-obsessed. It's a great gift to give that will definitely bring some relaxation and glowing skin to anyone's life.
