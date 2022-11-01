Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Daughter Nakano Oceana's Latest Milestone

Watch : Wilmer Valderrama on Filming "The Ranch" With Ashton Kutcher

Wilmer Valderrama loves being a girl dad.

The That ‘70s Show alum—who shares daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama, 20 months with fiancée Amanda Pacheco—revealed that the toddler is now learning sign language.

"Every day she is learning a new word or way of expression," he shared in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker Oct. 26 as part of the fifth annual "Service Dog Salute" campaign. "And she's learning this sign language because she's making sounds. So, she's got the sign language of saying, ‘mas comidas.' By the way, Spanish is her first language. So, she will say all these things like, ‘mas comidas' and things that are super cute."

Though Wilmer, 42, has been busy filming a new Zorro series for Disney+, he said that nothing beats the moments when he is home spending time with Nakano.

"We are both crazy clowns that as soon as I come to the house, we're screaming, we're running around, we're both dancing, we're both listening to the Encanto soundtrack and she knows how to salsa dance already," he shared with E! News, adding that his daughter has also started dance class.