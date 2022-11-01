2022 People's Choice Awards

Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Daughter Nakano Oceana's Latest Milestone

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Wilmer Valderrama shared that his daughter Nakano is learning a new way to communicate. Find out what the 20-month-old is up to below.

Wilmer Valderrama loves being a girl dad.

The That ‘70s Show alum—who shares daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama, 20 months with fiancée Amanda Pacheco—revealed that the toddler is now learning sign language. 

"Every day she is learning a new word or way of expression," he shared in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker Oct. 26 as part of the fifth annual "Service Dog Salute" campaign. "And she's learning this sign language because she's making sounds. So, she's got the sign language of saying, ‘mas comidas.' By the way, Spanish is her first language. So, she will say all these things like, ‘mas comidas' and things that are super cute."

Though Wilmer, 42, has been busy filming a new Zorro series for Disney+, he said that nothing beats the moments when he is home spending time with Nakano. 

"We are both crazy clowns that as soon as I come to the house, we're screaming, we're running around, we're both dancing, we're both listening to the Encanto soundtrack and she knows how to salsa dance already," he shared with E! News, adding that his daughter has also started dance class.

"She comes home and as soon as she comes home, daddy and daughter dance every night."

While the NCIS star is enjoying life with a toddler, he can't wait to see what the future holds for Nakano

"It's been very exciting and fun and very humbling to have the responsibility of taking care of this future powerful woman and I'm excited to get it up being a girl dad there's nothing more exciting," he noted. "It's just so fun."

