Amber Ruffin Reveals If She Would Replace Trevor Noah on The Daily Show

Amber Ruffin won't be swapping late night shows anytime soon.

The host, who leads Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show, has confirmed she hasn't been contacted to host The Daily Show since Trevor Noah announced his departure on Sept. 29.

"I think The Daily Show is an institution," she told E! News exclusively at the Ebony Power 100 event. "It's a great show. It's not the show I'm doing."

Ruffin added that the show has a "deep roster" of current and former correspondents who could potentially replace Noah, including Roy Wood Jr., Jessica Williams and Ronny Chieng, saying they're "doing fine over there."

Ahead of Noah's final day on Dec. 8, the show's correspondents are being looked at as potential replacements. And the idea isn't out of left field for Wood Jr., who told E! News on Oct. 19 that you "can't say no" to a job like that. But, he reminded eager fans that the hosting gig is still up for grabs, saying, "I don't know which way that's going to play out in January."