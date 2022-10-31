2022 People's Choice Awards

It's About Damn Time You See Lizzo Transform Into Marge Simpson and Miss Piggy

It's about damn time you take a look at Lizzo's major Halloween transformations, as she channeled iconic characters and made pop culture references with her 2022 costumes.

Put simply, Lizzo's Halloween costumes were good as hell.

The Grammy winner didn't miss a beat this spooky season, dressing up in not one, not two but three epic looks.

For the first costume reveal on Oct. 28, the "About Damn Time" singer channeled Chrisean Rock, who is a musician and girlfriend of rapper Blueface. Lizzo showcased several reenactments of Chrisean on Instagram, recreating the viral "I don't know who to slap" moment and singing Chrisean's "Vibe," all while sporting a white T-shirt, denim daisy duke shorts, a neck tattoo and missing tooth.

By Oct. 30, she upped the ante and transformed into Marge Simpson. The 34-year-old covered herself in head-to-toe bright yellow paint, donned a sky-high blue wig, sequined green dress, red heels and a matching beaded necklace. And no detail went unnoticed, as Lizzo recreated two classic memes from The Simpsons matriarch: embarrassed Marge and krumping Marge.

In true Lizzo fashion, she put her own spin on the iconic character. While sharing a video of herself in the Marge costume, she purposefully quoted a famous line from Family Guy's Lois Griffin.

"The crossover episode y'all been waitin for," the singer cheekily captioned her Instagram.

Lizzo seemingly left the best costume for last, as she turned heads in a Miss Piggy costume on Halloween day.

She channeled The Muppets character by recreating one of her seductive poses, in which she is laying on the floor in her birthday suit with only a snake covering her body. For the costume, Lizzo rocked a nude-colored bodysuit, a curly blonde wig, fabulous pink makeup and long orange nails.

"A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY," Lizzo gushed on Instagram. "The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. @realmisspiggy i love you."

In a separate post, Lizzo shared a Miss Piggified recording of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" track, captioning the video, "HAPPY HALLOWEEN from this W. A. P.iggy."

"Wine for moi?" Lizzo mouthed in another Instagram video, as someone fills her a glass. "Merci."

While it's clear Lizzo won the festive holiday with her elaborate costumes, take a look at the other stars who made jaws drop with their Halloween makeovers.

BACKGRID
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Holy smokes, Batman! Diddy dressed up as the Joker.

Instagram
Cassie & Alex Fine

The singer and her husband Alex Fine drew inspiration from another couple, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Instagram
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian

Travis and Kourtney looked frighteningly good as Chucky and his Bride for the spooky day.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Can you guess who I am for Halloween this year?" the actress wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest

The On-Air With Ryan Seacrest radio host makes one perfect Harry Styles. 

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay

"Happy Halloween," the Law & Order: SVU star wrote. "#IPaintFlowersSoTheyWillNotDie #FridaKahlo #FemaleArtist #Realism #CelebrateTheArts #InnerStrength #OutfitOne." 

"Tamron Hall" Show
Tamron Hall

The talk show host took us under the sea for Halloween when she dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

La la la la la la! Jennifer Hudson stepped into the shoes of the iconic Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act (played by none other than Whoopi Goldberg).

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Today Show Cast

The Today show cast went all out when it came to celebrating Halloween with a Las Vegas theme.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hoda Kotb

As a treat, Hoda showed off had quite a few tricks up her sleeve as a Cirque du Soleil performer.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sheinelle Jones

The journalist shined as a Las Vegas showgirl for the spooky occasion.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

The Today show hosts soared to new heights as Cirque du Soleil performers.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Willie Geist

The audience was all shook up when Willie hit the stage as Elvis Presley.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Craig Melvin

The broadcaster channeled his inner champ when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager

The Today host show proved she could bring out her in powerhouse as the legendary Celine Dion. And that's the way it is.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Peter Alexander & Kristen Welker

Peter and Kristen said "yes" to channeling newlywed couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Alffeck for Halloween.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Carson Daly

The TV host dressed up as legendary magician David Copperfield.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Dylan Dreyer

The meteorologist surely brought the magic when she dressed up as Adelaide Herrmann.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Al Roker

The weatherman impressed viewers when he hit the stage as Sammy Davis Jr.

Instagram
Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder

The 7-year-old paid homage to her dad's 1995 movie Clueless and channeled Stacey Dash's character Dionne Davenport for her Halloween costume.

Loamis Media
Lil Nas X

The Grammy winner attends Shaun Ross' Alien Superstar Halloween party at Sunset at EDITION. 

Instagram
Scheana Shay

"Monsters Inc. & Boo," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote on Instagram

Joshua Okari
Tyga

The hip-hop artist is ready to party at Unruly's 3rd Annual Halloween Party with Moonpay and Limitless. 

BACKGRID
Kelly Rowland

The singer appears as Catwoman.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram as her son wore a costume from Pottery Barn Kids. 

BACKGRID
Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart & Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actresses appear as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star celebrates the spooky holiday with True Thompson, who was spotted wearing Hanna Andersson's spooky smiles PJ set. 

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Carver Road Hospitality
Anderson .Paak

The Grammy winner's alter ego DJ Pee .Wee attends the Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge opening party at CIVILIAN Hotel. 

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Ella Balinska

The Resident Evil actress appears at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween party at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Taylor Lautner

The Twilight alum attends the Casamigos Halloween party.

