It's About Damn Time You See Lizzo Transform Into Marge Simpson and Miss Piggy

Put simply, Lizzo's Halloween costumes were good as hell.
The Grammy winner didn't miss a beat this spooky season, dressing up in not one, not two but three epic looks.
For the first costume reveal on Oct. 28, the "About Damn Time" singer channeled Chrisean Rock, who is a musician and girlfriend of rapper Blueface. Lizzo showcased several reenactments of Chrisean on Instagram, recreating the viral "I don't know who to slap" moment and singing Chrisean's "Vibe," all while sporting a white T-shirt, denim daisy duke shorts, a neck tattoo and missing tooth.
By Oct. 30, she upped the ante and transformed into Marge Simpson. The 34-year-old covered herself in head-to-toe bright yellow paint, donned a sky-high blue wig, sequined green dress, red heels and a matching beaded necklace. And no detail went unnoticed, as Lizzo recreated two classic memes from The Simpsons matriarch: embarrassed Marge and krumping Marge.
In true Lizzo fashion, she put her own spin on the iconic character. While sharing a video of herself in the Marge costume, she purposefully quoted a famous line from Family Guy's Lois Griffin.
"The crossover episode y'all been waitin for," the singer cheekily captioned her Instagram.
Lizzo seemingly left the best costume for last, as she turned heads in a Miss Piggy costume on Halloween day.
She channeled The Muppets character by recreating one of her seductive poses, in which she is laying on the floor in her birthday suit with only a snake covering her body. For the costume, Lizzo rocked a nude-colored bodysuit, a curly blonde wig, fabulous pink makeup and long orange nails.
"A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY," Lizzo gushed on Instagram. "The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. @realmisspiggy i love you."
In a separate post, Lizzo shared a Miss Piggified recording of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" track, captioning the video, "HAPPY HALLOWEEN from this W. A. P.iggy."
"Wine for moi?" Lizzo mouthed in another Instagram video, as someone fills her a glass. "Merci."
