It's About Damn Time You See Lizzo Transform Into Marge Simpson and Miss Piggy

Put simply, Lizzo's Halloween costumes were good as hell.

The Grammy winner didn't miss a beat this spooky season, dressing up in not one, not two but three epic looks.

For the first costume reveal on Oct. 28, the "About Damn Time" singer channeled Chrisean Rock, who is a musician and girlfriend of rapper Blueface. Lizzo showcased several reenactments of Chrisean on Instagram, recreating the viral "I don't know who to slap" moment and singing Chrisean's "Vibe," all while sporting a white T-shirt, denim daisy duke shorts, a neck tattoo and missing tooth.

By Oct. 30, she upped the ante and transformed into Marge Simpson. The 34-year-old covered herself in head-to-toe bright yellow paint, donned a sky-high blue wig, sequined green dress, red heels and a matching beaded necklace. And no detail went unnoticed, as Lizzo recreated two classic memes from The Simpsons matriarch: embarrassed Marge and krumping Marge.