Donald Faison Is Totally Buggin' Over Daughter's Clueless Halloween Costume

Donald Faison's daughter Wilder is giving a nod to her dad's 1995 film Clueless with her Halloween costume this year. Scroll on to see her dressed as Stacey Dash’s character Dionne Davenport.

Watch: "Clueless" Turns 25: E! News Rewind

Have you ever seen a more adorable costume? As if!

Donald Faison and wife CaCee Cobb dressed their daughter Wilder in a totally important look for Halloween: Dionne from dad's 1995 flick Clueless. The 7-year-old knew exactly what it was like to have people jealous of her as she donned Stacey Dash's iconic black-and-white plaid skirt, blazer and over-the-top hat.

And everyone was totally buggin' over her transformation. "THIS IS EVERYTHING!" Amanda Kloots wrote in the comments of CaCee's Instagram. "Omg the best." Added Beverley Mitchell, "This is amazing."

That's one way of putting it. After all, the movie—which also starred Alicia SilverstoneBrittany Murphy and Paul Rudd—helped launch Donald into superstardom.

"If it wasn't for this movie I wouldn't still have a career in the entertainment industry," the 48-year-old told The Telegraph in 2020. "It set all of us up. After that movie came out we all got a lot of opportunities, and we all appreciate that. When we see each other we're like, hey man, you were there from the beginning, and I was there from your beginning. It's a great camaraderie with a bunch of people who will never work together again."

photos
Clueless 25 Years Later: The Stories Behind the Iconic Costumes

Donald's daughter wasn't the only one totally making us pause. Son Rocco, 9, was a slam dunk as NBA legend Allen Iverson.

Instagram

To see more stars' Halloween costumes, keep scrolling.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Today Show Cast

The Today show cast went all out when it came to celebrating Halloween with a Las Vegas theme.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hoda Kotb

As a treat, Hoda showed off had quite a few tricks up her sleeve as a Cirque du Soleil performer.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sheinelle Jones

The journalist shined as a Las Vegas showgirl for the spooky occasion.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb

The Today show hosts soared to new heights as Cirque du Soleil performers.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Willie Geist

The audience was all shook up when Willie hit the stage as Elvis Presley.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Craig Melvin

The broadcaster channeled his inner champ when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager

The Today host show proved she could bring out her in powerhouse as the legendary Celine Dion. And that's the way it is.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker

Peter and Kristen said "yes" to channeling newlywed couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Alffeck for Halloween.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Carson Daly

The TV host dressed up as legendary magician David Copperfield.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Dylan Dreyer

The meteorologist surely brought the magic when she dressed up as Adelaide Herrmann.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Al Roker

The weatherman impressed viewers when he hit the stage as Sammy Davis Jr.

Instagram
Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder

The 7-year-old paid homage to her dad's 1995 movie Clueless and channeled Stacey Dash's character Dionne Davenport for her Halloween costume.

Loamis Media
Lil Nas X

The Grammy winner attends Shaun Ross' Alien Superstar Halloween party at Sunset at EDITION. 

Instagram
Scheana Shay

"Monsters Inc. & Boo," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote on Instagram

BACKGRID
Kelly Rowland

The singer appears as Catwoman.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram as her son wore a costume from Pottery Barn Kids. 

BACKGRID
Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart & Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actresses appear as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star celebrates the spooky holiday with True Thompson, who was spotted wearing Hanna Andersson's spooky smiles PJ set. 

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Carver Road Hospitality
Anderson .Paak

The Grammy winner's alter ego DJ Pee .Wee attends the Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge opening party at CIVILIAN Hotel. 

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Ella Balinska

The Resident Evil actress appears at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween party at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Taylor Lautner

The Twilight alum attends the Casamigos Halloween party.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

The Hollywood couple celebrates Halloween at The BOOM BOOM Room at The Standard, High Line.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio

The former Victoria's Secret Angel hosts Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween party at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Chace Crawford

The Boys actor attends Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween party at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Becky G

The star appears at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween party at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Adrian Martin
Kendall Jenner

The model will make you never look at Toy Story's Jessie the same way again.

Instagram / Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel

The married couple dress up as Batman and Catwoman.

BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The couple steps out ahead of Halloween.

BACKGRID
Olivia Rodrigo

The singer appears as Betty Boop.

BACKGRID
Doja Cat
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

