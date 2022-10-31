Hailey Bieber’s Halloween Costume Is a Major ‘90s Fashion Throwback

Hailey Bieber was as fresh as a rose for Halloween.
To celebrate the spooky season, the Rhode Beauty founder decided to take a super stylish approach with her 2022 costume by referencing an iconic fashion look from the 1999 YSL Haute Couture runway.
Hailey's nostalgic-inducing outfit featured an explosion of pink roses and vibrant green leaves that were molded into an asymmetrical bustier and matching underwear. She accessorized with a flower crown, rose-adorned heels and a blush-colored floor-length ruffled skirt made of sheer material.
It's safe to say the 25-year-old nailed the throwback look, which French model Laetitia Casta originally presented Yves Saint Laurent's spring/summer 1999 collection in Paris.
Hailey Bieber, who frequently models for the luxury French label, wore her high-fashion costume to Vas Morgan's Halloween Party in West Hollywood, Calif on Oct. 29. She was joined by her husband Justin Bieber, who dressed in a studded all-black get-up.
The following night, Hailey continued her fashion streak, dressing up in what she described as a "Versace Vampire" for a party at Los Angeles Peppermint Nightclub.
She donned the brand's famous dominatrix bustier and paired the top with a black skintight miniskirt, layers of belts (including a garter belt) and knee-high platform boots. Her glam was just as chic, as she styled the costume with a bold red lip—complete with blood dripping down her chin—vibrant purple eyeshadow and perfectly voluminously curled hair.
As for Justin? He got into the spirit by wearing a Cookie Monster onesie, white sneakers and a white Drew House beanie.
While the couple didn't coordinate their looks for Halloween weekend, they did twin in sexy black ensembles for Doja Cat's masquerade-themed party on Oct. 27.
There, they both wore black eye masks and velvet floor-length capes. Hailey slipped into a Victoria's Secret lingerie set and her pop star husband sported a silk button-down and trousers.
No matter what the pair wears, they're guaranteed to turn heads.
And of course, they weren't the only celebs to go all out with their costumes. See how other stars celebrated Halloween 2022.