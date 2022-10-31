2022 People's Choice Awards

Hailey Bieber's Halloween Costume Is a Major ‘90s Fashion Throwback

Hailey Bieber dressed up as a bouquet of flowers for Halloween, but her look wasn't just a swoon-worthy costume. The model paid homage to a memorable runway moment from YSL 1999 show.

Hailey Bieber was as fresh as a rose for Halloween.

To celebrate the spooky season, the Rhode Beauty founder decided to take a super stylish approach with her 2022 costume by referencing an iconic fashion look from the 1999 YSL Haute Couture runway.

Hailey's nostalgic-inducing outfit featured an explosion of pink roses and vibrant green leaves that were molded into an asymmetrical bustier and matching underwear. She accessorized with a flower crown, rose-adorned heels and a blush-colored floor-length ruffled skirt made of sheer material.

It's safe to say the 25-year-old nailed the throwback look, which French model Laetitia Casta originally presented Yves Saint Laurent's spring/summer 1999 collection in Paris.

Hailey Bieber, who frequently models for the luxury French label, wore her high-fashion costume to Vas Morgan's Halloween Party in West Hollywood, Calif on Oct. 29. She was joined by her husband Justin Bieber, who dressed in a studded all-black get-up.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

The following night, Hailey continued her fashion streak, dressing up in what she described as a "Versace Vampire" for a party at Los Angeles Peppermint Nightclub.

Amber Asaly

She donned the brand's famous dominatrix bustier and paired the top with a black skintight miniskirt, layers of belts (including a garter belt) and knee-high platform boots. Her glam was just as chic, as she styled the costume with a bold red lip—complete with blood dripping down her chin—vibrant purple eyeshadow and perfectly voluminously curled hair.

As for Justin? He got into the spirit by wearing a Cookie Monster onesie, white sneakers and a white Drew House beanie.

FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images

While the couple didn't coordinate their looks for Halloween weekend, they did twin in sexy black ensembles for Doja Cat's masquerade-themed party on Oct. 27.

There, they both wore black eye masks and velvet floor-length capes. Hailey slipped into a Victoria's Secret lingerie set and her pop star husband sported a silk button-down and trousers.

No matter what the pair wears, they're guaranteed to turn heads.

THE HOLLYWOOD JR / BACKGRID

And of course, they weren't the only celebs to go all out with their costumes. See how other stars celebrated Halloween 2022.

