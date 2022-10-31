Brian Kelley Teases Dream Collaboration and Florida Georgia Line's Comeback

Watch : Why Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Chose to Pursue SOLO Career

Music star Brian Kelley may be a solo artist now, but he's still thinking of the future of Florida Georgia Line.

The Grammy-nominated country duo—which includes bandmate Tyler Hubbard—decided to take a break in September. But Brian revealed he has some unexpected dream collaborations in mind for the group's possible return on the Oct. 31 episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!.

Driving around his 2010 Range Rover Supercharged, Brian exclusively told host Austin J. Mills that he'd love to work with hip-hop stars like Eminem and Lil Wayne in the future. "May have to save that for some FGL collabs when we start making music again down the road," he teased. "I think that maybe fits in that box."

And when it comes to his individual dream collab, Brian chose another star who left a famed group and went solo: Justin Timberlake. "That would be great," said the 37-year-old. "I think that'd be awesome. I would love to do that."