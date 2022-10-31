Actor Tim Roth Mourns Death of 25-Year-Old Son Cormac After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Cormac Roth's family is honoring his strength following his passing.

The son of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actor Tim Roth and stylist Nikki Butler died on Oct. 16 following a "courageous battle" with cancer, his family confirmed in a statement to E! News. He was 25.

"He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him," the family's message read. "He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end."

Cormac, who—according to The Guardian—was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in Nov. 2021, was a graduate of Bennington College.

"Cormac was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was," his family said. "A guitarist, composer and producer wise beyond his years, Cormac's career was just beginning to flourish."