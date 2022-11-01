Gifts Under $100: Happy Place Weightless Waffle Blankets, Home Bar Essentials, Lumin Skin & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It happens every year: The air turns crisp, we blink, and suddenly the holidays are in full-swing. Music! Sweaters! Decorations! Goodbye, dark chocolate pumpkin loaf, and hello, white chocolate cranberry scones.
If you're just getting a start on your shopping now, though, you're far from behind. Because to help you out of did-I-start-too-late panic, we've put together this list of 20 gifts under $100 that will make the season merry and bright for everyone. Including your peace of mind.
From luxe cashmere beanies to bath bombs for dudes (hey, who doesn't love a relaxing soak?), we've compiled a range of cozy, cute, and comfortable presents that won't break the bank. So with considered planning, it won't be your budget that bumps someone from "nice" to "naughty."
And if you pick up a sculptural planter, nourishing hair mask, or boho chic jewelry for yourself along the way? Well, you deserve it.
Kocostar Leg Relax Therapy, Set of 5
Even the most seasoned skincare vet deserves the next level of pampering. This pack of leg therapy wraps from Kocostar "relaxes muscles, gently exfoliates, hydrates, and soothes," sore legs and feet, according to the brand.
Happy Place Weightless Waffle Throw Blanket
Crafted from certified 100% organic cotton, this lightweight and cozy throw is perfect for snuggling up under — especially if you run hot.
Stelton Silver Foster French Press Vacuum Jug
This polished stainless steel French press lends a luxurious touch to your favorite person's morning routine.
Bala Balance Bars
These versatile 3lb. weights offer a "sleek, ergonomic design" that, unlike dumbbells, distributes weight evenly for a "comfortable, user-friendly" workout.
Kendra Lariat Necklace
Featuring a malachite pendant with sparkling cubic zirconia details, this sultry necklace can be worn by itself or layered with shorter pieces.
Extreme Cashmere Pink Ami Beanie
Even the most staunchly anti-winter person on your list will embrace colder weather when they have this blossom-pink beanie to brave it with.
Joanna Buchanan Sapphire Candle
If a beanie's not enough to convince your bestie that colder weather isn't so bad, there's always this candle from Joanna Buchanan. Formulated with sandalwood, aniseed, and mint, the artist designed it to evoke the scents of a beachy summer breeze.
Modern Sprout Plant Parent Tool Kit Gift Bundle
Gift the planet parent in your life a kit with everything they need to "nourish, brush, and prune" their garden.
The Detox Mode Gemstone Facial Roller
The ancient Chinese art of facial rolling helps to "rejuvenate the skin and soul," according to The Detox Mode. Here, green jade crystal is meant to release negativity and promote harmony by opening the heart chakra.
7-Piece Bar Essentials Set
This dishwasher-safe set includes a 27 oz. mixing glass, a 28 oz. cocktail shaker tin, a Hawthorne strainer, a weighted bar spoon, a muddler, and a double-sided measuring tool. It's an ideal gift for mixology enthusiasts and novices alike.
Adriana de Moura Silk Pillowcase
Crafted from rich Mulberry silk, this pillowcase is designed to keep hair smooth and free of breakage overnight. Better yet? It's tailor-made for fans of The Real Housewives of Miami, too.
Skull Print Wool & Silk Blend Scarf
This scarf elevates any ensemble with simple sophistication and a dash of punk rock, too.
R+co Gemstone Ultra Shine Glossing Hair Treatment
For the friend who's never had a bad hair day: A nourishing R+co mask to keep their latest color as vibrant as the day they walked out of the salon.
Pure Parker Men's Bath Bombs, Set of 24
This soothing set of 24 bath bombs designed with men in mind (no, really, they're even golf ball-sized) is handmade and won't leave residue behind in the bathtub after a nice long soak.
Jo Malone London Car Diffuser
For someone who's always on the go: A high-end diffuser from Jo Malone to keep the car smelling fresh during long commutes. No, we didn't know she made these either, but we're excited about it.
Katie Dean Jewelry Initial Necklace
A little dainty personalized gift, like this Initial Necklace from Katie Dean, always goes a long way.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Head to Toe Glow Set
This set from Dr. Dennis Gross, valued at $146, includes enough revitalizing peels and body treatments for at-home spa nights to come.
Aromatherapy Infused Pillow (Lavender)
Give the gift of a good night's rest thanks to this cooling memory foam pillow infused with calming lavender.
Sigma Essential Travel Brush Set
This travel-ready set includes seven chic brushes and a sturdy cup to ensure that even the busiest beauty-obsessed bestie can perfect touchups on the go.
Lumin Skin Modern Bathroom Set
This complete set of essentials for hair, skin, and body will keep any man fresh, clean, and laughing about the days before he discovered skin care. Lumin knows what's up.
If your budget's a little tighter this year, here are 20 gifts under $50 that are sure to be a sleigh.