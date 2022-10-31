White Lotus Fans Can't Stop Talking About This NSFW Theo James Scene

While The White Lotus season two premiere was full of picturesque Italian landscapes, viewers were also greeted with a very different sight.
That's right: Theo James had a full frontal scene during the Oct. 30 episode, and viewers are freaking out.
"'I love prestige television!' - me seeing Theo James' huge d--k on The White Lotus," one fan joked on Twitter. Alongside a snap of the actor's manhood, another noted that the scene could win him an Emmy, writing, "the award goes to Theo James for The White Lotus."
Meanwhile, a third fan made a graph charting their thoughts of the scene, which included believing a certain part of James' anatomy was actually a prosthetic.
The moment came when James' wealthy businessman Cameron Babcock (no pun intended) grabbed a swimsuit from the hotel room of distant friend Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza). As she rummaged around the bathroom for sunscreen, Cameron stripped down in the bedroom, putting it all on display—which Harper sneakily noticed in the mirror.
According to James himself, we'll find out later in the season—episode five specifically—if Cameron actually meant for Harper to see everything.
"It's interesting, [because] at first… we don't know whether it's deliberate or [if] it's accidental," he told Entertainment Tonight Oct. 30. "But it reveals itself."
And fans won't have to wait for long for more scenes like this one. James said this moment wasn't the only time he stripped down for the HBO satire, even noting that production had to edit down the season's nudity.
"The initial version we shot was way too much," he explained. "So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down]."
Since this season takes place at the White Lotus' Sicily location, creator Mike White revealed on Sept. 29 that the themes focus on "archetypal sexual politics" that visiting Americans would associate with "opera and the mafia and Italian romance."
The White Lotus airs new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.