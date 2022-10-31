Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite for Stylish NYC Outing

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

In a 2021 interview with ELLE, Shayk called the Silver Linings Playbook star "the most amazing dad," but admitted she's not a huge fan of the term co-parenting.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she explained. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

However, she didn't say too much more about Cooper, who sparked romance rumors with Huma Abedin over the summer (though neither has publicly commented on the speculation).

"My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private," Shayk shared. "It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away."

And when it comes to her life, Shayk focuses on what she knows to be true versus any outside noise. "I don't read what is out there," she added. "Honestly, I'm too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they're doing their job. I'm concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise."