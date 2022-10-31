K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han.

The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24.

The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a statement confirming the tragic news.

"We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," the statement read, per Entertainment Tonight. "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him."

The agency continued, "Lee Ji-han brightly smiled when greeting us all the time. He had pure and positive energy with great passion for acting. It is very hard to believe that we cannot see him anymore. Please send your warm goodbye to Lee Ji-han. He'll always be remembered."