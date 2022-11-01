The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry’s Book: From Near-Death Experiences to His Friends Crush

"Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead."
That is how Matthew Perry introduces himself in his highly anticipated new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, with the beloved Friends star treating readers like close confidants as he shares the details of his previously private struggles with addiction. After having his first drink at age 14, Perry battled both alcohol and drug abuse, revealing in the book that he has spent over $7 million trying to get sober. Perry, 53, has now been clean for 18 months.
In addition to divulging deeply personal stories about his sobriety journey, Perry also took Friends fans behind-the-scenes of the classic NBC sitcom, revealing which co-star he had a massive crush on and the iconic scene he filmed just before returning to treatment. Plus, The Whole Nine Yards actor dished on his shortlived '90s relationship with Julia Roberts and the two other A-listers he briefly romanced.
Here are all the revelations that had us saying, "Oh. My. God."
