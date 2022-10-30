Sylvester Stallone Had a "Reawakening" Before He and Jennifer Flavin Called Off Divorce

Watch : Sylvester Stallone SLAMS Rocky Producer for Drago Spinoff

Sylvester Stallone is looking back on some rocky moments.

One month after calling off his divorce from wife Jennifer Flavin, the actor reflected on the couple's brief separation, saying that the "very tumultuous time" helped him rethink his priorities.

"There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family," he told The Sunday Times in an article published Oct. 30. "It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn."

While his family comes first nowadays, the 76-year-old—who shares son Seargeoh, 43, with ex Sasha Czack and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 with Flavin—admitted he used to put Hollywood ahead of his home life.

"I didn't pay enough attention when they were growing up," Stallone confessed of his children. "I was so career-oriented and now I go, ‘OK, I don't have that much runway up ahead and I want to start asking them about their lives.'"