See Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Hocus Pocus Witches

Watch : Lili Reinhart Says Riverdale PASSED on Her First Audition!

Bow down, witches.

For Halloween 2022, Riverdale actresses Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up at the Sanderson sisters from Disney's Hocus Pocus, a month after the release of the sequel to the 1993 cult film.

Lili channeled Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Sarah, while Camila took on Kathy Najimy's, Mary, and Madelaine took center stage as leading witch Winifred, who Bette Midler played in the movies.

The Riverdale actresses shared photos of themselves wearing costumes from designer Marco Marco on Instagram. Lili captioned a group pic, "It's just a little HOCUS POCUS." She also captioned a solo photo with a line her character says in Hocus Pocus: "Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!"

On her page, Madelaine wrote, "SISTAAAAAS." She also shared a solo pic, quoting a line her character says in Hocus Pocus 2: "This time, if we see a teenager, we will kill it."