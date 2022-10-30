2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Watch Jennifer Garner Test a Viral TikTok Hack on Her Pumpkin for Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, Jennifer Garner tried out a new pumpkin prep technique that recently went viral on TikTok. See how it all turned out below.

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 30, 2022 10:01 PMTags
Jennifer GarnerHalloweenCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Jennifer Garner is spilling her guts on Instagram.

Trying her hand at a popular TikTok trend, the actress shared a video of herself prepping a pumpkin for carving in a mess-free way. Instead of picking out the sticky insides with her hands, Jennifer use a KitchenAid hand mixer to beat the pumpkin guts.

In the clip, the Alias alum, 50, wears a cozy flannel and black leggings as she goes to work on her jack-o'-lantern, nearly losing her hat in the process. Clearly satisfied with the result, Jennifer marveled at how how easy the seeds were to remove and clean.

She captioned her Instagram Reel, "Spoiler alert: the hand mixer hack works!" and gave credit to the creator of the pumpkin cleaning hack, Barbara "Babs" Costello, also known as "everyone's grandmother" on TikTok

In Babs' original tutorial, posted to Instagram on Oct. 20, the influencer shared other genius pumpkin carving tips including: Cut it open from the bottom, use an easily removable dry-erase marker to draw a face, and instead of struggling to make detail cuts with a knife, pound different-shaped cookie cutters through the skin using a mallet.  

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

Jennifer—who shares three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 11, with ex Ben Affleck—hasn't been shy about her excitement for the spooky season. On Oct. 28, the 13 Going on 30 actress showed off her and her dog Birdie's Halloween costumes on Instagram in a video set to Britney Spears' song "Me Against the Music."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Goes Giddy-Up With Sexy Toy Story Halloween Look

2

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Puts Mutant Spin on Signature Style

3

Frankie Jonas & GF Troll as Joe Jonas & Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween

In the clip Jennifer, showed off two looks, one being a torn white dress, white veil and a silver-colored wig and the other, a purple and black dress, black wig and a large purple bow. The golden retriever made a cameo as a ghost wearing a ripped white pillowcase with holes cut for his eyes, nose and mouth.

Instagram / Jennifer Garner

Spooktacular job, Jennifer.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Goes Giddy-Up With Sexy Toy Story Halloween Look

2

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Puts Mutant Spin on Signature Style

3

Frankie Jonas & GF Troll as Joe Jonas & Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween

4

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

5

Where Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Went Wrong