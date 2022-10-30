Kim Kardashian's X-Men Halloween Costume Puts a Mutant Spin on Her Signature Style

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids' ICONIC Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian has transformed into a mutant for Halloween.

On Oct. 29, the SKIMS founder attended Karrueche and Lenny S.'s party at TAO Los Angeles dressed head-to-toe as blue X-Men shape-shifter Mystique, who Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn famously portrayed in the films based on the hit Marvel Comics superhero franchise.

Wearing a blue rubber unitard-style catsuit, paired with matching makeup, yellow contact lenses and a red slicked-back wig, Kim showcased her sexy mutant style in an Instagram video set to the theme song from another popular Marvel film franchise, The Avengers.

The Kardashians star captioned her post, "MYSTIQUE- HALLOWEEN 2022."

In retrospect, Kim's costume this year is on brand for her, seeing as she's showcased a similar fashion style multiple times. For more than a year, she has often been spotted in public wearing sleek neck-to-toe catsuits, mostly from Balenciaga, with material that covers her hands and stiletto heels.