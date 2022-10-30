2022 People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian's X-Men Halloween Costume Puts a Mutant Spin on Her Signature Style

Kim Kardashian dressed up as an X-Men character for Halloween 2022. See her look and other Kardashian-Jenner family costumes.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids' ICONIC Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian has transformed into a mutant for Halloween.

On Oct. 29, the SKIMS founder attended Karrueche and Lenny S.'s party at TAO Los Angeles dressed head-to-toe as blue X-Men shape-shifter Mystique, who Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn famously portrayed in the films based on the hit Marvel Comics superhero franchise.

Wearing a blue rubber unitard-style catsuit, paired with matching makeup, yellow contact lenses and a red slicked-back wig, Kim showcased her sexy mutant style in an Instagram video set to the theme song from another popular Marvel film franchise, The Avengers.

The Kardashians star captioned her post, "MYSTIQUE- HALLOWEEN 2022."

In retrospect, Kim's costume this year is on brand for her, seeing as she's showcased a similar fashion style multiple times. For more than a year, she has often been spotted in public wearing sleek neck-to-toe catsuits, mostly from Balenciaga, with material that covers her hands and stiletto heels.

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

In September 2021, the Kardashians star wore a full-length black outfit that covered her face to the Met Gala. The following October, she showcased a pink velvet catsuit while making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut before changing into a sleeker one for the after-party.

This past September, Kim stepped out during Milan Fashion Week sporting an embellished black catsuit from Dolce & Gabbana, with whom she collaborated on a spring/summer 2023 collection.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim's 2022 costume debut follows her recent Instagram post showcasing her kids' musical Halloween looksNorth West, 9, as Aaliyah, Saint West, 6, as Snoop DoggChicago West, 4, as Sade Adu and Psalm West as Eazy-E.

BACKGRID

See photos of members of the Kardashian-Jenner family showcasing their Halloween costumes over the years:

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder dressed up as Mystique from X-Men for Halloween 2022.

Adrian Martin
Kendall Jenner

The star puts a sexy spin on Toy Story's Jessie.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The star channeled the Bride of Frankenstein with a custom Jean Paul Gaultier mummy-style gown just before Halloween 2022.

Instagram
Halloween...But Make It Fashion

For her 2022 Halloween costume, Kylie Jenner dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein and wore a Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

Greg Swales/@gregswalesart
Music Legends

"THE ICONS - AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this 2022 photo of North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West.

Instagram
A True Romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as Patricia Arquette's Alabama Whitman and Christian Slater's Clarence Worley from the 1993 movie True Romance for Halloween 2021.

Instagram
What's Better Than One Costume? How About 2?

But these weren't the only costumes Kravis wore that year. The couple also impersonated Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen and gave their followers a glimpse at their looks on Instagram.

Instagram
A Nod to the '90s

Would Kourtney's kids miss out on the fun? As if! Penelope Disick went as Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz from Clueless for her 2021 Halloween costume.

Instagram
A Marvel-ous Costume

Reign Disick was also prepared to save the day by slipping into his Spider-Man suit.

One, Two, Freddy's Coming for You

As for Mason Disick, he dressed as Freddy Krueger for a 2021 Halloween bash celebrating Kylie's Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch. 

Instagram
Daddy-Daughter Memories

Travis Scott, is that you? The rapper donned a Michael Myers mask for Halloween 2021 while his daughter Stormi Webster made a splash with her mermaid attire.

Instagram
Meow

In 2021, Kris Jenner shared a series of throwback photos that gave fans a look at the family's past Halloween costumes, like her simple (yet extremely chic!) cat costume.

Instagram
Wizard of Oz

The Kardashians definitely aren't in Kansas anymore.

Instagram
Kruella de Vil

Introducing Kruella Kardashian!

Instagram
'90s Pirates

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are an adorable crew in this throwback pic.

Instagram
Cheers!

The chicest pirate in all the seven seas.

Instagram
Nightmare Before Christmas

"This is Halloween #JackSkellington," Kris captioned her 2020 Instagram post.

Instagram
Overcoming Her Fear

Despite having a huge fear of spiders, Kim Kardashian and her family dressed as arachnids for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Looking Royal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined daughter True for a historical costume in 2020. The now-exes dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony with True dressed as their little princess.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her 2020 Instagram Story.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! For Halloween 2020, Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?" For Halloween in 2019, Kim channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Met Gala Memories

Stormi! You look like mommy, baby! In 2019, Kylie had her daughter Stormi wear a version of her Met Gala gown.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

In this 2019 snap, Khloe and True dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling. Kylie dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes
