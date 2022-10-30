Big Brother’s Taylor Hale Accuses Former Miss USA Vice President of Sexual Harassment

Watch : Miss USA 2022 Winner Addresses "RIGGED" Pageant Claims

The Miss USA Organization has been hit with another scandal—this time involving a sexual harassment allegation.

Beauty queen turned Big Brother season 24 champion Taylor Hale, has alleged that Miss USA Organization's former vice president Max Sebrechts made unwanted advances toward her the morning after she competed in the 2021 Miss USA pageant.

"He DMs me on Instagram and says, you did a good job, so proud of you," Hale recalled of the November 2021 on the Oct. 28 episode of the Reality Steve podcast. "He invites me to the presidential suite. I decline."

The former Miss Michigan USA said the two later ran into each other in a hotel lobby while she was carrying a "big and heavy" stage costume. Hale said Sebrechts, 42, offered to help carry the garment to her room, which she accepted, knowing there were boundaries set by the organization.

"There was a protocol in place where if you were being escorted to your room, the person who was escorting you would stop at the elevator bank and watch you go down the hallway to your room," she explained. "He did not stop at the elevator bank, he continued to go into the room."

She continued," He placed the costume in the room in the entry corridor and then he walked all the way in and proceeded to sit down, have a conversation with me."