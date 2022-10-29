Madonna Goes Topless While Striking a Pose

Madonna is leaning into the dirty 30 theme.
As she continues to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her Erotica album, the pop icon stripped down for some seriously sexy Instagram snaps.
In one pic, Madonna goes totally topless, wearing only a metallic under-bust corset, white panties and tan fishnet stage tights with strategically placed lollipop and money-bag emojis covering her nipples. For glam, the 64-year-old left her strawberry blonde hair down and straight and continued to rock her on-trend bleached eyebrows and an over-lined mauve lip.
If that wasn't enough to get fans hot and bothered, the "Material Girl" singer posted another tantalizing image—this time, a black-and-white photo of her black leather corset-clad torso and black fishnet tights with a candy emoji over her crotch.
The racy images come just days after Madonna shared an eyebrow-raising selfie on her Instagram Stories wearing two vibrator necklaces from "pleasure jewelry" brand Crave.
Erotica was the fifth studio album by Madonna, released on Oct. 20, 1992 and featuring the steamy singles "Deeper and Deeper" and "Erotica." The latter track's music video was eventually banned from MTV for its highly explicit content. The album was released simultaneously with Madonna's controversial coffee table book Sex, containing NSFW photographs featuring the singer and drawing heavily on S&M imagery.
Over the past few weeks, Madonna has been celebrating the groundbreaking album and book on social media, but not without new controversy. The Evita star found herself in an unexpected beef with Cardi B after she named checked the "Up" rapper and used a clown emoji while commenting on how the media called her "a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil" back in the '90s for expressing her "point of view about sexuality."
"Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 22. "You're welcome bitches."
Cardi took offense and clapped back on Twitter writing, "She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that's why I keep to myself."
However, the feud was short-lived. A few hours later, Cardi shared on her Instagram Stories that she had a "beautiful conversation" with the "Vogue" singer and deleted her original tweets.
Madonna then tweeted, "I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will," to which the rapper replied, "love you."