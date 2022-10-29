2022 People's Choice Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at Halloween Party

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party dressed up as one of the most iconic celeb couples of all time: Pamela Anderson and ex Tommy Lee.

From one twin flame to another.

For their date night at the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly channeled one of the most iconic former couples in pop culture history: Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The divorced pair's wild, whirlwind '90s romance and stolen private sex tape inspired this year's Hulu drama miniseries Pam & Tommy. For their homage, Megan and MGK, also known for their controversial emo styles and dramatic declarations of love, recreated the looks Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer showcased at the opening party of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 1995, the year they married.

Megan, sporting blonde hair or a wig, wore a replica of the fellow actress' latex red and pink mini dress, while MGK wore a white tank top, leather pants and had his formerly bleached blond hair dyed dark brown.

Megan was not the only party guest in a Pamela costume. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan showed up dressed up as the actress' Baywatch character, C.J., wearing a red swimsuit.

Getty Images

See photos of Megan, MGK and other stars celebrating Halloween 2022:

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari

The newlyweds arrive at the Casamigos Halloween party dressed as Anna Nicole Smith and her oil tycoon husband J. Howard Marshall.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The two channel a 1995-era Pamela Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan

The Selling Sunset stars pose together.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery & Carly Steel

The couple, the Snap Inc. exec and the TV hosts come in a set.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

The Casamigos co-founder and his supermodel wife appear together at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Paris Jackson

The model, the late Michael Jackson's daughter, appears at her family's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at their home.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Prince Jackson & Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's son and his girlfriend attend the famous family's Thriller Night Halloween party.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress appears at the annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the home of the late Michael Jackson's family.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann

The couple poses together at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks

The singer appears at the Thriller Night Halloween party at the home of the late Michael Jackson's family.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Henry Golding & Liv Lo Golding

The couple attends the Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Kaia Gerber

The model, the daughter of Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerbe and supermodel wife Cindy Crawford, appears at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The married couple is all smiles at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Greg Swales/@gregswalesart
North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids channeled pop culture icons for their Halloween costumes by paying homage to Aaliyah, Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E.

BACKGRID
Hailey Bieber

The model arrives at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Maria Bakalova

The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actress appears at the Casamigos Halloween party.

BACKGRID
Justin Bieber

The singer joins Hailey at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

BACKGRID
Doja Cat

The birthday girl arrives at her masquerade-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Halloween 2022 With my dead bride @officialelenabelle," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Ross Butler

The actor appears at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Terry Crews

The America's Got Talent host screams for his life at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Great Wolf Lodge
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss

So you think you can scare this family at Great Wolf Lodge Northern California's Monster Bash dance party? 

Instagram
Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie

The 13 Going on 30 actress sported two spooky looks this year as she and her golden retriever celebrated Halloween together. 

Instagram / Lea Michele
Lea Michele

The actress and her son Ever check out a pumpkin patch.

Instagram
Rachel Zegler

The Golden Globe winner channeled her inner Julia Roberts by recreating one of her iconic looks from Pretty Woman

Instagram
Morgan Stewart McGraw

It's a family affair at Tina's Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles. 

Knott’s Berry Farm
Carmen Electra

The actress is ready for a ghostly good time as she enjoys the Ghostrider rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Michael Simon/Amazon
Dorinda Medley

The Real Housewives of New York City star prepares for Halloween with her Amazon Echo Show 15 and Ring Video Doorbell at Blue Stone Manor.

Instagram
Kailyn Lowry

"Our 4th annual Halloween make up," the Teen Mom star wrote on Instagram after working with makeup artist Zach Boner. 

Instagram
Dustin Lynch & Kane Brown

"I like turtles," Dustin wrote on Instagram while attending his friend's Halloween-themed birthday party. "And happy bday KB! @kanebrown."

