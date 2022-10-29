How Kevin Bacon Feels About Daughter Sosie Bacon’s Acting Career

"Even knowing how hard she had worked, and knowing she was good, when I saw the movie I was just really taken aback with, not only with how great she was but also how hard that role was, because it's one of those parts where there is no break," Kevin shared. "Usually, you start out and the character's pretty happy for at least, you know, 15 minutes or 20 minutes before everything becomes horrible. But that's a movie where the stress level is [insane]."

He added, "I was very proud of her."

Reflecting on his daughter's breakout performance, Kevin drew up some similarities on how his own career started.

"In a weird kind of way, we have a horror tradition in our family," Kevin said. "One of my earliest movies was the very first Friday the 13th."

When Sosie was around 19 years old, left Brown University after two years to start acting, she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published earlier this month.

"I ended up doing a play in New York, and then I was like, 'Well, if I am to wake up in the morning for a job, it's likely got to be this,'" Sosie said. "Then I drove out to L.A. and started auditioning and working."