Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Total Lovebugs During L.A. Date Night

Watch : See Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra TWIN With Baby Daughter

Head over heels in the moment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles on Oct. 27 at a Catch Steak restaurant. The pair—who share 9-month-old baby girl Malti—were dressed to the nines for the outing, with the Baywatch star wearing a skin-tight pink and orange dress. She accessorized her look with an orange shoulder purse and a pair of closed toe heels.

The Jonas Brothers musician's look was much more laid back, with Nick opting for an oversized black blazer, gray slacks and black dress shoes.

The event comes on the heels of the parents' recent celebration for Diwali with Malti on Oct. 24.

In honor of the holiday, the "Jealous" singer shared photos of himself, Priyanka and their daughter all wearing matching outfits. He captioned his post, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."