2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Kim Kardashian’s 4 Kids Channel Pop Culture Icons With Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian revealed North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West are “THE ICONS” this Halloween. See their looks that pay tribute to some of the biggest names in music history.

By Kelly Gilmore Oct 29, 2022 12:13 AMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansHalloweenCelebritiesNorth WestSaint WestChicago WestPsalm West
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids' ICONIC Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian's children are honoring the past for present day Halloween.

The SKIMS founder shared that 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm are channeling some big names in pop culture for Halloween by unveiling the finished product of a photoshoot the kids did in their costumes.

Kim captioned the big reveal on Oct. 28, "THE ICONS – AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E."

North dressed as Aaliyah in her Tommy Hilfiger commercial back in the '90s, nailing the look with pants and a tube top just like the "Try Again" singer once wore.

As for Chicago, her look paid perfect homage to Sade Adu's 1980s snap where the "Smooth Operator" singer posed with her arms crossed in a double denim outfit paired with gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, Saint transformed into Snoop Dogg for the occasion, sporting a black and white flannel just like the ensemble Snoop wore in a photo taken with Dr. Dre back in 1993. And Psalm paid homage to Eazy-E by rocking a black button-up jacket with a "Compton" hat.

photos
The Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

Their stylish looks are certainly fit for spooky season. Keep scrolling to see other celebrity Halloween costumes this year.

Greg Swales/@gregswalesart
North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids channeled pop culture icons for their Halloween costumes by paying homage to Aaliyah, Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E.

BACKGRID
Hailey Bieber

The model arrives at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

BACKGRID
Justin Bieber

The singer joins Hailey at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

BACKGRID
Doja Cat

The birthday girl arrives at her masquerade-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Halloween 2022 With my dead bride @officialelenabelle," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Terry Crews

The America's Got Talent host screams for his life at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Great Wolf Lodge
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss

So you think you can scare this family at Great Wolf Lodge Northern California's Monster Bash dance party? 

Instagram
Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie

The 13 Going on 30 actress sported two spooky looks this year as she and her golden retriever celebrated Halloween together. 

Instagram / Lea Michele
Lea Michele

The actress and her son Ever check out a pumpkin patch.

Instagram
Rachel Zegler

The Golden Globe winner channeled her inner Julia Roberts by recreating one of her iconic looks from Pretty Woman

Instagram
Morgan Stewart McGraw

It's a family affair at Tina's Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles. 

Knott’s Berry Farm
Carmen Electra

The actress is ready for a ghostly good time as she enjoys the Ghostrider rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Michael Simon/Amazon
Dorinda Medley

The Real Housewives of New York City star prepares for Halloween with her Amazon Echo Show 15 and Ring Video Doorbell at Blue Stone Manor.

Instagram
Kailyn Lowry

"Our 4th annual Halloween make up," the Teen Mom star wrote on Instagram after working with makeup artist Zach Boner. 

Instagram
Dustin Lynch & Kane Brown

"I like turtles," Dustin wrote on Instagram while attending his friend's Halloween-themed birthday party. "And happy bday KB! @kanebrown."

Todd Williamson
Vanessa Hudgens

It's not Halloween until the actress finds herself back among the monsters at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star is all smiles as she kicks off her evening at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack
Rebel Wilson

Aca-spooky! The Pitch Perfect star enjoys Nights of the Jack, a family friendly annual event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Victoria Justice

After attending the RiSE festival near Las Vegas, the A Perfect Pairing star heads to Los Angeles to attend Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Shipt
Jamie Chung

The actress and Shipt Halloween hosting specialist gets ready for spooky season with help from the same-day delivery company.

Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"LaValle Pumpkins," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote on Instagram after visiting the pumpkin patch. 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Miles Brown & Marsai Martin

Stronger together! The Black-ish co-stars conquer Halloween Horror Nights together at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Instagram
Cheyenne Floyd

"Pumpkin Patch in our @novakids @fashionnova," the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared on Instagram

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack
Justin Baldoni

Family fun night! The Jane the Virgin star attends Nights of the Jack at King Gilette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Austin North, Madison Bailey & Chase Stokes

The Outer Banks crew isn't afraid of some thrills at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood
Nicole Richie

It's not so simple surviving Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Shaqtoberfest
Shaquille O'Neal

The NBA legend is spotted at the first-ever Shaqtoberfest Halloween attraction at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif.

Experiential Supply Co.
Derek Fisher

The baseball legend and his family enjoy a spooky night out at Experiential Supply Co.'s 3rd annual Haunt'OWeen event sponsored by Netflix and Bang Energy.

Jen Lowery Photo
Diplo

The DJ heads to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., for a night of spooky mazes and characters. 

Experiential Supply Co.
Casper Smart

The dancer stops by Experiential Supply Co.'s 3rd annual Haunt'OWeen event in partnership with Fever at the Woodland Hills Promenade.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Ultimately Decided to Divorce

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Ultimately Decided to Divorce

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

4

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

5

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids' Halloween Costumes