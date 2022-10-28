Ariana Grande Proves She’s Best in Show With Spot-on Jennifer Coolidge Impression

Watch : You've Got to See Ariana Grande's "Wicked" Hair Transformation

Ariana Grande is switching the positions this Halloween.

Ahead of the spooky holiday, the Wicked star shared videos of herself with former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies reenacting scenes from the 2000 film Best in Show, starring Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy.

Ariana looks just like Jennifer in a curled hairdo and purple eyeshadow glam, plus she nailed her famous voice.

She captioned the Oct. 28 Instagram post, "Happy Halloween. We did this in May." You'll want to scroll through the Instagram gallery to watch the scenes.

And we aren't the only ones who found the impression impressive, Katy Perry commented, "can this get nominated."

Even the Legally Blonde star herself chimed, "This is f***ing great," Jennifer wrote. "I was gonna go as the young boy's pet weasel from ‘The Watcher' but now I think I'm gonna go as @arianagrande's dog Toulouse."