Police Release Photo of Man Allegedly Connected to Chris Redd Assault

SNL's Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked

New details in the alleged assault of Chris Redd have been revealed.

The New York City Police Department released a photo of the man they say is connected with the Oct. 26 alleged assault of the Saturday Night Live alum. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the man, who reportedly struck a 37-year-old male in the face at 9:40 p.m. outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood on Oct. 26. Police haven't identified Redd by name.

"The victim was in front of 117 Macdougal Street, when an unidentified male individual approached the victim, unprovoked, and punched him in the face with a closed fist," NYPD said in a statement to E! News on Oct. 28. "The male individual then fled on foot eastbound on Bleecker Street and then southbound on Sullivan Street towards West Houston Street."

In the statement, NYPD describes the unidentified alleged attacker in the photo as "a male, with dark skin complexion, approximately 35 to 40 years of age." Stating that he's 6-foot-2-inches tall and 280 lbs. with a "heavy build," police said he "was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, black pants, black, gray and white sneakers, a multi-color fedora hat and a black facemask."