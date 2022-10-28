Maren Morris Pokes Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud With Halloween Costume Idea

Watch : Maren Morris Might SKIP CMAs Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

Forget having a song for everything—Maren Morris just proved there's a costume idea for everything.

The "My Church" singer shared a potential Halloween costume idea to her Instagram: dressing up as "Lunatic Country Music Person" Maren herself.

The cheeky suggestion was edited onto a Spirit Halloween costume bag and posted to her profile with the caption "SPOOKY SZN"on Oct. 28. It even included a reference to Maren's recent feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean, which eventually resulted in Fox News' Tucker Carlson describing Maren as a "lunatic country music person" during the drama.

Maren's faux costume pack—which is listed as child size to play up on her short stature—comes with a few accessories such as a tambourine, a wig, "inclusive fans" and "beef with transphobes." The edited product also clarifies that a "tall guy" is not included a.k.a Maren's husband, Ryan Hurd.

The clash all began in August after Brittany posted an Instagram Reel of herself with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."