Watch Mandy Moore’s Son Gus Show Sweet “Brotherly Love” to Baby Ozzie

Watch : Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby No. 2: Meet Her New Baby Boy!

This is a family of four.

Mandy Moore posted a video showing her 2-year-old son Gus—who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith—giving a gentle kiss to his little brother Ozzie. In the Oct. 28 clip, viewers can hear Mandy ask, "You want to give your brother a kiss?" to which Taylor chimed in and said, "Want to give a kiss to Ozzie?"

Gus was more than happy to oblige as he leaned over and gave the sleeping baby a kiss on the head. The This is Us star can be heard telling her son, "You're so nice," in the background.

Mandy wrote "Brotherly love" with a heart emoji on the video.

Followers found this interaction just as adorable, with one user commenting, "Come onnnnnn! The absolute sweetest!" and entrepreneur Samii Ryan adding, "I'm melting."