Watch Mandy Moore’s Son Gus Show Sweet “Brotherly Love” to Baby Ozzie

Mandy Moore posted a video showing her 2-year-old son Gus—who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith—giving a gentle kiss to his little brother Ozzie. In the Oct. 28 clip, viewers can hear Mandy ask, "You want to give your brother a kiss?" to which Taylor chimed in and said, "Want to give a kiss to Ozzie?"
Gus was more than happy to oblige as he leaned over and gave the sleeping baby a kiss on the head. The This is Us star can be heard telling her son, "You're so nice," in the background.
Mandy wrote "Brotherly love" with a heart emoji on the video.
Followers found this interaction just as adorable, with one user commenting, "Come onnnnnn! The absolute sweetest!" and entrepreneur Samii Ryan adding, "I'm melting."
Mandy introduced her second child to the world on Oct. 21, with a black and white Instagram photo of her and her husband holding the newborn.
"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," the "Candy" singer wrote. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"
And Ozzie's birth may not have been the easiest, as the star revealed three months before she gave birth that she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP)—which prevented her from getting an epidermal while delivering her first child.
"It was awful, but I can do it one more time," she told TODAY Parents in July. "I can climb that mountain again."
Mandy noted, "I wish medication was an option—just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."
And that she did!