Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen and More Couples That Divorced After More Than a Decade of Marriage

Watch : How Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Worked Out Custody Amid Divorce

Another couple is hanging up their proverbial pads.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced on Oct. 28 they were calling a permanent timeout, officially confirming they are getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom, who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele, wrote in his Instagram Story message. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The star quarterback and the supermodel tied the knot in 2009 and were considered among Hollywood's most solid couples. But rumors of trouble in their marriage began circulating back in February when Tom decided to return to the NFL after having just announced his retirement weeks earlier.