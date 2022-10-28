Here’s Why Dolly Parton Won’t Tour Again

Watch : Why Dolly Parton Bowed Out of Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton's rockin' years on the road are over.

The 76-year-old county music legend's career has spanned almost six decades. Now, she's revealing her future tour plans—or lack thereof.

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then," the "Jolene" singer told Pollstar Magazine on Oct. 27. "Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I've done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy."

And she has a good reason for wanting to spend more time at home—her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean.

"I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband," she said. "We're getting older now, and I don't want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me."

She added, "I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans."