Here’s Proof Dua Lipa’s All-Black Look Is the Definition of Spooky Chic

Not sure what to dress up as for Halloween or maybe you want to elevate your spooky style this season? Then let Dua Lipa's latest look be your inspo.

Dua Lipa's latest look will blow your mind.—

Ever since the pop star touched down in Japan earlier this week, she hasn't missed a style beat. Case in point? Dua dressed with flair on Oct. 27 as she explored Naoshima in a head-to-toe black outfit.

In a new Instagram post, the "Potion" singer modeled her plunging single-breasted blazer, which she wore without a top, and paired with a crisp neck collar instead. The accessory, which also featured a slim tie, gave the outfit a risqué touch. Dua's floor-length skirt and platform loafers completed her overall look.

The superstar's all-black vibe definitely screamed spooky chic. And dare we say her ensemble felt like a mix between something Morticia and Wednesday Addams would wear? After all, Dua not only kept her long black hair parted in the middle like the matriarch, but also drew on a thick, black wing as sharp as a knife.

Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

Just hours before dressing in all-black, the "One Kiss" singer sent pulses racing with a colorful motorcycle suit that gave off major Fast and Furious vibes.

"Tokyo Drift," she captioned the Oct. 27 snap, to which musician Gianni Lee replied, "2 Fast 2 Furious."

Dua's outfits aren't the only things to receive rave reviews either.

Last week, Trevor Noah praised the Grammy winner while speaking on her iHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

"I even said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So now that means if I see her, my life is going well,'" Trevor said on the Oct. 21 episode. "So, now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is still going exceptionally well."

He continued, "You've always been really wonderful and gracious. You've always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody's in. So, thank you for taking the time. I appreciate you."

Whether Dua is slaying it in the style department or friendship arena, she's clearly playing by her own new rules.

