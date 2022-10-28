Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

Watch : Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal

Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others.

As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career.

"It's just a fact. My parents are famous," Leni told People in an interview published Oct. 27 when asked about the nepotism baby stereotype. "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom."

However, Leni shared that she is pulling her own weight as well.

"But I am doing the work and putting in the time," she said. "Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."