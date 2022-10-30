This $10 Meat Thermometer Has 52,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Thanksgiving is a holiday known for expressing feelings of gratitude, spending time with loved ones and enjoying delicious feasts that fill you up enough to last until winter break. But most importantly, what ties all these elements together to make or break the classic holiday is none other than the turkey that sits at the head of the table. If the turkey is roasted to perfection, each part thoroughly cooked but not to the point of drying out, then the whole meal is smooth-sailing; but if it's anything less, the meal runs the risk of sinking like the Titanic.
As we count down the days to Thanksgiving and holiday barbecues, the pressure is on to perfect your cooking and grilling skills. Luckily, where there's a will, there's a way — in this case, will's name is a meat thermometer that has over 52,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Did we mention, this thermometer happens to currently be on sale for 60% off the original price? What are you waiting for, chef?
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe
This digital meat thermometer is sure to become an essential tool in your kitchen inventory. Its design features a large LED screen that takes the guessing and uncertainty out of the equation so you can focus on cooking up the perfect meal. Meat thermometer is its name, and accuracy is its game.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? See the following rave reviews.
"I love them so much i started buying them for gifts so others can see how easy it is to cook great steak every time. you need one, just buy it, you won't regret it!"
"Very pleased with this purchase, and handy magnet on back lets me keep it on my cook top vent, so always where I can find it and grab it quickly. Definitely a "no regrets" purchase."
"This is the second one I bought after using the previous one for 2 years and losing the back battery cover somehow and I would never cook another steak without it!"
"I use it for all types of food being cooked, not just meat. I've tested it against a Fleer infrared digital thermometer on surface temps and the readings are consistently close."
"What did I do before I had a temperature probe? This little tool lets me know when our meats are done. Just stick the end in a piece of the meat and check the large digital display. Easy!"
"I'm very happy with my Kizen Thermometer. This gizmo takes all the guess work out of grilling, allowing me to show up like a champ to the dinner table."
