The Crown’s Jonathan Pryce Slams “Damaging and Hurtful” Critics of the Show

Dame Judi Dench SLAMS The Crown as "Cruelly Unjust"

Jonathan Pryce is defending The Crown.

The 75-year-old actor, who takes over the role of Prince Philip on season five of the Netflix drama, responded to recent criticisms of the show—including Dame Judi Dench's call for a disclaimer to be added—in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"Five seasons in," Pryce said, "it's really underestimating your audience to think that they don't know it's a drama."

While Pryce acknowledged that much of the uproar has "come out of the sensitivity surrounding the Queen's death," it hasn't made him any more sympathetic to the argument.

"Some of the words that are used is that the series is ‘damaging and hurtful,'" Pryce said of The Crown's detractors. "I found it personally damaging and hurtful because it was questioning my integrity and my belief in this series. I do believe in it, and I do believe in the honesty of it."

Pryce further argued that critics are missing out on a major opportunity for introspection.

"It's a drama that helps you understand a particular family and, in doing so," he said, "will help you understand your own family and your own humanity."