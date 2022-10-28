See Chris Hemsworth, Khloe Kardashian and More React to Their 2022 People's Choice Awards Nominations

These stars owe it all to their fans.
The nominations for the 2022 People's Choice Awards are finally out, and some of this year's biggest nominees took to social media to celebrate the big honor.
2020 People's Icon winner Jennifer Lopez thanked her "#JLovers" on Twitter to celebrate her nominations for The Female Movie Star of 2022 and The Comedy Movie Star of 2022, while The Male Movie Star of 2022 nominee Miles Teller tweeted his appreciation for Top Gun: Maverick fans, which earned noms for The Movie of 2022 and The Action Movie of 2022.
But some stars took a funny approach to celebrate their PCA noms, including Chris Hemsworth, who poked fun at his fellow The Male Movie Star of 2022 nominees Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in a hilarious Instagram video.
Likewise, Bullet Train's Joey King shared a video on Instagram, acknowledging she is up against Tom Cruise for The Action Movie Star of 2022.
Fans can vote for their favorites in TV, movies, music and more on the official PCAs voting site and can vote up to 25 times a day per category now through Wednesday, Nov. 9. The winners will be announced during the Dec. 6 telecast.
Scroll below to see many more celebrity PCAs nomination reactions.
The 2022 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)