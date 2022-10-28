You Need to See Jennifer Garner and Her Dog's Halloween Transformations

Watch : Jennifer Garner Says "Be Cautious" With Face Injections

Jennifer Garner and her dog's Halloween costumes were nothing short of pawtastic.

The 13 Going on 30 actress showed off her and her golden retriever Birdie's spooky season looks on Instagram in a video set to Britney Spears' song, "Me Against the Music."

In the Oct. 28 clip, Jennifer, dressed in a torn white dress, white veil and a silver-colored wig, sits across a wooden table from herself, this time appearing in a purple and black dress, black wig and a large purple bow. The actress goes back in forth between characters, mouthing the lyrics to Britney's 2003 single.

Birdie then makes an appearance in the video, donning a ripped white pillowcase with holes cut for his eyes, nose and mouth.

The Alias alum's video comes more than a week after she first showed off the stunning ensembles to her 13.7 million Instagram followers in a Halloween video, along with a special poem to help usher in the spooky holiday.